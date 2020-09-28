15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Sep 28), taking the national tally to 57,715.

There were two community cases who are work pass holders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six were imported infections, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Details of the cases will be given on Monday night, the ministry said.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore will ease more COVID-19 restrictions from October, authorities said last week.

This includes allowing up to 100 attendees at all worship services from Oct 3, double the current limit of 50.

Live music can also resume at 16 religious organisations, as part of a pilot programme by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), while some places of worship may trial services for up to 250 people.

The increased limit of 100 people will also apply to non-congregational religious activities, subject to the religious organisation’s ability to adhere to safe distancing measures given its physical capacity, said MCCY.

However, existing limits of 30 people for funeral-related activities and 50 people for religious classes will remain.

All congregational worship and religious services were suspended in March as Singapore tried to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

They were allowed to resume in June, with up to 50 people at a time, in Phase 2 of Singapore's post-"circuit breaker" reopening.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram