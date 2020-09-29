27 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 29), including one in the community and nine imported infections, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 57,742.

The sole community case reported on Tuesday was a work pass holder. All nine imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.



More updates will be provided on Tuesday night, the ministry said.







The global death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged less than a year ago in China and has swept across the world, passed 1 million on Sunday.



The United States has recorded the highest death toll with more than 200,000 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.



Singapore has reported 27 deaths linked to COVID-19 so far.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS IN SINGAPORE

Singapore has also announced it will ease some COVID-19 restrictions.

From Oct 3, live music can resume at 16 religious organisations as part of a pilot programme by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), while some places of worship may trial services for up to 250 people.



Details of a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions were announced on Saturday, after authorities said earlier the week that up to 100 attendees will be allowed at all worship services from Oct 3, double the current limit of 50.

The increased limit of 100 people will also apply to non-congregational religious activities, subject to the religious organisation’s ability to adhere to safe distancing measures given its physical capacity, said MCCY.



