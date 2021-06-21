13 COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 5 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Monday (Jun 21), including five with no links to previous cases.

The other eight were linked to previous cases. Five of them were already in quarantine and three were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

There were also three imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. All of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.



DINING-IN, EXERCISE CLASSES RESUME

Dining-in at F&B outlets resumed on Monday in groups of up to two people, instead of five as previously planned.

Indoor mask-off sports and exercise also resumed in groups of up to two people, as well as classes of up to 30 people at gyms and fitness studios.

The adjusted measures under Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) were announced last Friday, amid the emergence of “a small and persistent number of unlinked cases”.

MOH on Sunday said the overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 36 cases in the week before to 108 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 15 cases in the week before to 21 cases in the past week.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,430 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

