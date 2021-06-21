44-year-old man dies due to COVID-19; 13 new community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man has died from complications due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Jun 21).

The man, a Singapore permanent resident, died on Sunday. This brings Singapore's total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 35.

The man was admitted to Alexandra Hospital on May 25 and was confirmed to have the coronavirus the next day.

He was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of diabetes mellitus, said MOH.

Alexandra Hospital has reached out to his family and was extending assistance to them, added the ministry.



Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Monday, including three with no links to previous cases.

The other 10 were linked to previous cases. Five of them were already in quarantine and five were detected through surveillance testing, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. All of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.



DINING-IN, EXERCISE CLASSES RESUME

Dining-in at F&B outlets resumed on Monday in groups of up to two people, instead of five as previously planned.

Indoor mask-off sports and exercise also resumed in groups of up to two people, as well as classes of up to 30 people at gyms and fitness studios.

The adjusted measures under Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) were announced last Friday, amid the emergence of “a small and persistent number of unlinked cases”.

MOH on Sunday said the overall number of new cases in the community has increased from 36 cases in the week before to 108 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 15 cases in the week before to 21 cases in the past week.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,430 COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities from the disease.

