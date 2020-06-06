Singapore reports 25th COVID-19 death, 344 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 344 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jun 6) and recorded on more death, according to the the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes the total number of coronavirus infections in Singapore to 37,527, with the number of fatalities at 25.



A 41-year-old male Chinese national, known as Case 11714, died on Thursday, more than two weeks after being discharged.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 22, and had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17, MOH said.

"He collapsed on Jun 4 and the coroner has certified that the cause of death was massive pulmonary thromboembolism following SARS-CoV-2 infection," the health ministry added.



He is the youngest person to die from complications due to COVID-19.

SEVEN COMMUNITY CASES

Seven of the new cases were in the community – two Singaporeans, a permanent residents and four work permit holders.

Out of the seven cases, five were asymptomatic, but were swabbed as part of MOH's proactive surveillance and screening.

The permanent resident is a family of a previously confirmed case and had already been quarantined earlier.



One of the Singaporeans is a cleaner at the pre-school section of an international school, and was tested as part of MOH's proactive screening of pre-school staff.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other Singaporean case.

MOH added that all four work permit holders had been picked up as a result of proactive screening.

Of these, three were tested as part of efforts to screen workers in essential services, and one was tested as part of MOH's screening of migrant workers deployed at public healthcare institutions.

He had been doing building maintenance works at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and had not interacted with hospital staff or patients, the health ministry said.

TWO NEW CLUSTERS

A total of 337 of the new cases involved work permit holders residing in dormitories.

Two new clusters were also identified - at a dormitory at Beyond Tuas South Boulevard and at a dormitory at 10 Kwong Min Road.

MOH reported that 350 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, MOH said.

In all, 24,559 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.



There are currently 308 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and four are in a critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 12,635 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are people who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.













PARLIAMENT PASSES FORTITUDE BUDGET

To help businesses and residents tide over the COVID-19 economic downturn, Parliament on Friday passed the S$33 billion Fortitude Budget, the fourth tranche of relief measures this year.

Wrapping up the debate on the Budget, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that Singapore may take years to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The road to recovery will be long, as we deal with persistent economic impact on workers, jobs, and business. Beyond economic costs, there will be immense human and social costs,” he said in Parliament.



Earlier on Friday, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation initiative Vivian Balakrishnan said the Government is developing and will soon roll out a portable and wearable contact tracing device.



If the device works, it may be distributed to everyone in Singapore, he said.



