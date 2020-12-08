12 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 8), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
All the new cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.
No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers’ dormitories. This is the third consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.
More details will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.
WHO AGAINST MANDATORY COVID-19 VACCINES
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that persuading people on the merits of a COVID-19 vaccine would be far more effective than trying to make the jabs mandatory.
It would be down to individual countries as to how they want to conduct their vaccination campaigns against the pandemic, said WHO.
While there may be certain hospital professions in which being vaccinated might be required or highly recommended for staff and patient safety, making it mandatory to get immunised against the disease would be the wrong road to take, said the agency.
WHO experts admitted however that there was a battle to be fought to convince the general public to take the vaccines as they become available.
Canada also announced on Monday that it will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, sooner than expected.
Officials had initially expected to receive a total of six million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of March.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,285 COVID-19 cases.
