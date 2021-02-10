1 dormitory resident among 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A dormitory resident was among the 15 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Singapore as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.



The remaining 14 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. No new cases were reported in the community.

Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, MOH said.







TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS FOR TRAVELLERS FROM VIETNAM

Singapore is tightening restrictions for travellers from Vietnam due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.



From 11.59pm on Friday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders arriving in Singapore with travel history to Vietnam in the 14 days prior to departure will have to take an on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities and undergo a PCR test before the end of the notice period.

Travellers from Vietnam are currently allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without the need to serve a stay-home notice if their on-arrival COVID-19 test result is negative.

Short-term travellers with an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with travel history to Vietnam within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

All travellers who are not Singaporeans or permanent residents will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure. These travellers will still be required to undergo an on-arrival test and serve their stay-home notice upon arrival and be tested at the end of the isolation period.

Singapore has reported a total of 59,747 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.



