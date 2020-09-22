21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 imported infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 21 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Sep 22), including one imported infection.

This takes the national tally to 57,627.



For the second consecutive day, there were no new cases in the community based on investigations so far.

The imported case had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary report.



More details on the cases will be given on Tuesday night, the ministry said.







In MOH's update on Monday evening, one case was removed from Singapore's total count of COVID-19 infections after a patient's result was deemed a false-positive.

The patient's first COVID-19 test was "borderline positive", but two subsequent tests for the 30-year-old Singaporean man came back negative.

MOH said investigations by laboratory experts and an expert panel assessed that his first test result was false-positive.

