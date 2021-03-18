15 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Mar 18).

All the new infections were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



Advertisement

Advertisement

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections were reported for a sixth consecutive day.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement











NEW SAFEENTRY GATEWAYS AT SOME PUBLIC PLACES



A new system called SafeEntry Gateway will soon allow faster check-in to a location with the TraceTogether token or mobile app.

Advertisement

It allows visitors to check in by placing their TraceTogether tokens or mobile phone within 25cm of the gateway device or a box – similar to using an EZ-Link card on public transport.



From Apr 19, SafeEntry Gateways will be deployed at selected places with large numbers of visitors, such as malls, cinemas, hospitals and gated tourist attractions, said the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group on Tuesday.



Other venues include large standalone retail outlets, supermarkets, public libraries, selected museums and galleries, MICE event venues, places of worship and funeral parlours with wake halls.

Public and private hospitals, national specialty centres, community hospitals and polyclinics will also need to deploy the gateways.

In addition, gateways will be set up at selected popular wet markets including Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market, the markets at Blocks 20 and 21 Marsiling Lane, and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,152 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram