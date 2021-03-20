17 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Saturday (Mar 20).

All the new infections were imported and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



No new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections have been reported for eight days.

Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.











SINGAPORE IN TALKS ON POSSIBLE TRAVEL BUBBLES



Singapore's Foreign Ministry confirmed last week that the country is in talks with Australia on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between both countries without having to quarantine.



On Thursday, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung reportedly said that Singapore and Taiwan are in talks about a possible travel bubble.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a recent TV interview that he hoped Singapore would start reopening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,184 COVID-19 cases.



