42 new imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than 9 months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 42 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Jan 10), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

All the cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the highest number of imported infections reported in Singapore since Mar 23 last year.

There are no locally transmitted cases.

More details on the cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as Singapore rolled out vaccinations for healthcare workers.

Urging Singaporeans to get inoculated when they can, Mr Lee said there are "ample vaccines coming in" as Singapore ordered the vaccines early.

"It will make us safer, and it will make you and your loved ones safer. So please take it when you can," he said.

Individuals who choose not to take the COVID-19 vaccine may need to go through "more frequent testing", said co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong on Thursday.



"It may well be that travellers coming back need not serve SHN (stay-home notice) or will serve a shorter SHN. So those will be the benefits of getting a vaccination besides the fact that you are protecting yourself and your loved ones," Mr Wong told CNA in an interview.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,907 COVID-19 cases.



