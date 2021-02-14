14 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (Feb 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All the new cases were imported, of whom 13 had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

The remaining case tested negative upon arrival in Singapore on Feb 10 for a work project, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay. He subsequently tested positive on Feb 12 as part of regular testing of such travellers.

No new cases were found in the community and in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.











CLUSTER LINKED TO CHINATOWN STALL OWNER

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Chinatown Complex stall owner was identified on Friday, after his wife and two sons also tested positive for the disease.

The stall owner is a 66-year-old permanent resident identified as Case 60138. He first developed a dry cough on Jan 28 and anosmia, or loss of smell, on Feb 9, but did not seek medical attention, said MOH.



His infection was detected through community surveillance testing of stallholders and shop owners in Chinatown.



MOH noted that the stall owner and his family do not use the TraceTogether app, and while they all have TraceTogether tokens, they did not carry their tokens with them.

"Individuals are reminded to turn on their TraceTogether app or carry their TraceTogether token at all times so that we can quickly identify and isolate the close contacts of COVID-19 cases, and limit further infections," said MOH.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,800 COVID-19 cases.

