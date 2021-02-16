1 new COVID-19 case in Singapore, lowest daily increase in more than 3 months

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported one new COVID-19 case as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 16), the lowest total daily increase in more than three months.

The sole infection is an imported case, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in foreign worker dormitories.

MOH also said that newly arrived work permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors as well as foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries and regions have been progressively required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests since Feb 5.

"These have enabled us to quickly identify persons who have recovered from an old COVID-19 infection, and are no longer infective to others by the time they arrived in Singapore, and to exclude them from our daily case count," said MOH.

Details of the new case will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.

Singapore last reported one new COVID-19 case on Nov 2 last year.







An imported COVID-19 case reported on Sunday was not placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The 28-year-old Dutch national, a short-term visit pass holder who is in the country for a work project, had arrived from the Netherlands on Feb 10 and tested negative for COVID-19.

He was tested again on Feb 12 and his test result came back positive for COVID-19.

The man was subsequently on a "controlled itinerary", which was "largely limited to his place of work on a vessel docked in Singapore and his accommodation", said MOH.

Given his recent travel history, MOH said the man has been classified as an imported case.

Singapore has reported a total of 59,810 cases as of Tuesday.

