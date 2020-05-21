Singapore reports 448 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 Singaporeans or PRs

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore reached nearly 30,000 on Thursday (May 21), with 448 new cases reported as of noon.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 29,812.



The vast majority of the new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Thirteen of the new cases are either Singaporeans or permanent residents, said the ministry.



"Of these, seven cases were picked up from our active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and preschool staff, and four are part of a family cluster linked to a dormitory.

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the other two cases," the ministry said.



Further updates will be shared later on Thursday night, it added.









On Wednesday, MOH said COVID-19 cases among work permit holders living outside dormitories have been added to the daily count of community cases. These cases were previously listed under a separate category.



A large number of work permit holders were placed on mandatory stay-home notices, but the notices have since expired.

"Hence we have now updated the definition of 'cases in the community' to include all cases (including among work permit holders) who are detected outside of the dormitories," said the ministry.

Singapore will exit its "circuit breaker" period as planned on Jun 1, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phases from the following day.

The country will also gradually reopen its borders to allow Singaporeans to conduct essential activities abroad and for foreigners to enter and transit through the country.

Travellers will be allowed to transit through Changi Airport from Jun 2, with measures in place to ensure that passengers remain in designated facilities in the transit area.



