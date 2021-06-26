84-year-old woman dies from COVID-19 complications; 13 new community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An 84-year-old Singaporean woman died on Saturday (Jun 26) from complications due to COVID-19, becoming the 36th fatality in Singapore.

The woman was not vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Identified as Case 64255, the woman's infection was detected on Jun 15 through community surveillance testing for visitors to Blocks 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View.



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH.

Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Saturday, including four with no links to previous cases.

Nine infections were linked to previous cases. Five of them had been placed in quarantine earlier and four were detected through surveillance testing, said MOH.

CGH NURSE, NAVY SERVICEMAN AMONG UNLINKED CASES



A 21-year-old nurse who works at Changi General Hospital (CGH) was among the four unlinked community cases. Identified as Case 64464, she was fully vaccinated.

She underwent rostered routine testing on Jun 23, and developed a fever and runny nose the next day. Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 on Jun 25. Her serology test result was negative for the N antigen, suggesting the presence of early infection, said MOH.

The nurse's earlier results from rostered routine testing had all come back negative, with the last being on Jun 14.

Another unlinked case was a 27-year-old serviceman in the Republic of Singapore Navy, who was fully vaccinated.​​​​​​​ The man had been identified as a close contact of an earlier case, a 57-year-old who works as a promoter at Guardian in ION Orchard. The serviceman was placed in quarantine on Jun 10.

He tested negative for COVID-19 in tests taken on Jun 10, Jun 11, Jun 18 and Jun 21 while in quarantine.

His quarantine ended on Jun 22, but he subsequently developed a fever on the evening of Jun 24.

He sought medical treatment at a polyclinic the next day, and both his antigen rapid test (ART) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test came back positive. His serology test result was pending.



A 32-year-old woman who works as an administrative staff member at Walt Disney was the third unlinked case.

She developed a fever, cough and body aches on Jun 16 but did not seek medical attention until Jun 21 through a telehealth provider. She was not referred for a COVID-19 test, said MOH.

On Jun 24, the woman sought medical treatment at a clinic, where she was tested for COVID-19. The result came back positive the next day, and her serology test result was also positive.



The remaining unlinked case was a 76-year-old retiree. Her infection was detected when she sought medical treatment at Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on Jun 25, and was tested for COVID-19.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and her serology test result was pending.



CGH CLUSTER GROWS WITH TWO MORE CASES

Two more cases were linked to a cluster at CGH, which now totals five cases. All of the cases work as porters at the hospital.

The new cases were a 48-year-old Singaporean woman and a 66-year-old Singaporean man who work as porters. Both were fully vaccinated, and were workplace contacts of the other cases in the cluster.

The woman was placed in quarantine on Jun 24 and tested positive for COIVD-19 on Jun 25 during quarantine. Her earlier tests from rostered routine testing were all negative, the last being on Jun 22. Her serology test result was pending.

The man developed symptoms on Jun 23 and sought treatment at a clinic the next day where he was tested for COVID-19. His test came back positive on Jun 24.

The man's earlier tests from rostered routine testing, the last being on Jun 21, were all negative. His serology test result was negative for the N antigen, suggesting the presence of early infection, said MOH.







OTHER LINKED CASES

Two more cases were linked to the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, bringing the total to 89.

They were: A 28-year-old Singapore Police Force officer deployed at the Bukit Merah West Neighbourhood Police Centre, and a 31-year-old waitress at Cheflix Restaurant.



The fully vaccinated police officer was last at work on Jun 22. She developed a runny nose on Jun 25 and sought medical treatment at a clinic on the same day. She underwent both an ART and PCR test.



She was isolated when her ART test came back positive for COVID-19 on the same day. Her PCR test also came back positive on Jun 25. Her serology test result is pending.



IMPORTED CASES



There were also four imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Three of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.













As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,530 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.



