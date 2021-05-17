Changi Prison Complex among 2 new COVID-19 clusters identified

A new cluster linked to a cook at Wok Hey in White Sands mall has also been reported.

SINGAPORE: Two new COVID-19 clusters have been identified, including one at Changi Prison Complex and another linked to a cook who works at Wok Hey at White Sands shopping mall.

Two of the 38 new COVID-19 community cases reported on Sunday (May 16) are linked to the cluster at Changi Prison, while another is linked to the Wok Hey cook, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

CHANGI PRISON COMPLEX

Both the new cases, Case 63294 and Case 63300, are linked to the Changi Prison cluster and were placed in quarantine on May 13.

They are household contacts of Case 63160, a 39-year-old Chinese national who is employed by SATS Food Services as a cook in the prison, and who tested positive on May 13.

Case 63294 is a 35-year-old Chinese national who works as a cargo driver at SATS Food. He was asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested on May 13 during quarantine.

His test result came back positive for COVID-19 on May 15 and his serology test is pending.

The man received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb 4, and the second dose on Feb 25.

Case 63300 is a 22-year-old Vietnamese man who is currently unemployed. He developed a cough, blocked nose and sore throat on May 11 and did not seek treatment, said MOH.

The man was tested for COVID-19 after being placed in quarantine, and the test result came back positive on May 15. His serology test result is also pending.

The cluster now has four cases. This includes Case 63253 - a 32-year-old Singaporean inmate - who also worked in the Changi Prison kitchen and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14.

About 5,000 inmates, staff and partners at Changi Prison are being tested for COVID-19 after Case 63160 was confirmed to be infected.

WOK HEY COOK

One new case, Case 63280, is a family member and household contact of Case 63166, a cook who works at Wok Hey at White Sands mall.

They are family members and household contacts of Case 63241, a 55-year-old Singaporean homemaker who tested positive on May 14.

Case 63280 is a 26-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a customer service officer at Wareesan Management.

She developed a sore throat on May 10 and did not seek medical treatment, said MOH.

As she was identified as a close contact of Case 63166, she was placed in quarantine on May 13 but did not report her symptom, added the Health Ministry.

She was tested for COVID-19 on May 14, and her test result came back positive on May 15. On the same day, she developed a fever and sore throat. Her serology test result is pending.

There are three cases in this cluster.



Singapore reported 38 new community COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 21 are linked to previous cases and 17 are unlinked, said MOH.

