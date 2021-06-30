New COVID-19 cluster linked to 76-year-old woman who tested positive when she visited SGH for unrelated condition

SINGAPORE: A new COVID-19 cluster was reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 30), linked to a 76-year-old woman who tested positive when she visited Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

As of Wednesday, the cluster had a total of three cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The retired Singaporean woman, referred to in the MOH report on Jun 26 as case 64478, was asymptomatic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was detected when she sought medical treatment at Singapore General Hospital for an unrelated condition on Jun 25. Her test result came back positive the next day, with her serology test result still pending.

An 81-year-old Singaporean man, also a retiree, was reported on Jun 27 as a COVID-19 case and her household contact.

Details of the other case in the cluster were not provided.

(Table: MOH)

MOH also reported a total of five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, all linked to previous cases.

The five cases had already been placed in quarantine, said the ministry.





Advertisement

There were also 11 imported cases who were all placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Six were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the remaining five cases developed illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In all, Singapore reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.







INTERVAL BETWEEN COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES SHORTENED TO 4 WEEKS

The interval between the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been shortened to four weeks, announced MOH on Tuesday.

This is as part of efforts to ensure that more of the population will be fully vaccinated earlier, said the ministry. Previously, the minimum interval was six to eight weeks.

Permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore aged 12 to 39 can also get vaccinated on Jun 30 - earlier than the previously announced Jul 2.

This is due to the steady vaccination take-up by Singapore citizens and new registrations from citizens aged 12 to 39 years old tapering off, said MOH.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,579 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram