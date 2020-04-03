65 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore; 3 new clusters including Singapore Cricket Club and MBS rooftop bar

SINGAPORE: A total of 65 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Friday (Apr 3), of which 56 are local cases.



Of the new local cases, 40 are linked to previous cases while 16 are currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). These numbers were revised from earlier figures revealed by the multi-ministry COVID-19 taskforce during a virtual media conference.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Nine other cases are imported infections, with a travel history to Europe, North America, the Middle East and ASEAN, MOH said in its daily update.

This takes the national total to 1,114 infections.



Three new clusters haven been identified - the Ce La Vi rooftop bar at Marina Bay Sands with four cases, Singapore Cricket Club with six cases and a construction site at Project Glory, an integrated development at 50 Market Street, with four cases.



Advertisement

Advertisement

MOH said 11 additional cases have been linked to the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, which now has a total of 24 cases.

The Westlite Toh Guan dormitory cluster has also grown to a total of 18 cases after eight additional cases were linked to it on Friday.

Three new cases have also been linked to the Mustafa Centre cluster, bringing the total to 14.

The clusters at the Maxwell MRT construction site, Keppel Shipyard, Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home, Dover Court International School, Wilby Residences and Hero's at Circular Road have also grown by one case each.



To date, a total of 282 cases have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 473 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving, while 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The 354 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and are cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D’Resort NTUC.

Singapore on Friday reported its fifth death from COVID-19, an 86-year-old Singaporean woman with no recent travel history to affected places. The patient's profile matches that of case 918, the first person linked to a cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation on Friday, outlining enhanced and stricter measures to help limit escalating COVID-19 infections.



Singapore will close most workplaces, but supermarkets, markets, transportation and other essential services will remain open.

“We also should not disrupt economic sectors that are strategic or form part of a global supply chain. People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place. But most other work premises must close," he said.



Schools and institutes of higher learning will also implement full home-based learning while all pre-schools and student care centres will close.

Restrictions on movements and gatherings of people will be tightened and Singaporeans should stay at home as much as possible, avoid socialising with others outside of their households and only go out to do essential things, Mr Lee added.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram