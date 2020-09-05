New COVID-19 clusters reported at 3 dormitories previously cleared of the disease

SINGAPORE: New COVID-19 clusters were identified at three more foreign worker dormitories that were previously cleared of the disease.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Saturday (Sep 5) that new clusters have emerged at Cochrane Lodge 1 at 51 Admiralty Road West, Mandai Lodge 1 at 460 Mandai Road and Tuas South Dormitory at 1 Tuas South Street 12.



Of the 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Saturday, 29 were cases living in dormitories.

Nine earlier cases were linked to form a new cluster at Cochrane Lodge 1. It was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Jul 21 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). Before the cluster was closed, there were more than 370 COVID-19 cases linked to it.

Cochrane Lodge 1 was gazetted as an isolation area in April, along with Cochrane Lodge 2, which also saw a new cluster emerge on Thursday. The notification for Cochrane Lodge 1 was revoked on Jul 21.



On Saturday, MOH also reported that 17 previous cases were linked to form a new cluster at Mandai Lodge 1.



The dormitory was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Jul 14 by MOM. Before the cluster was closed, more than 500 COVID-19 cases were linked to it.

Mandai Lodge 1 was gazetted as an isolation area on Apr 16. It was the ninth foreign worker dormitory to be classified as an isolation area. The notification was revoked on Jul 14.



Eleven earlier confirmed cases were linked to form a new cluster at Tuas South Dormitory, MOH said.

The dormitory at 1 Tuas South Street 12 was declared cleared of COVID-19 on Aug 10. Before the cluster was closed, there were more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases linked to it.

Tuas South Dormitory was gazetted as an isolation area on Apr 24. The notification was revoked on Aug 10.



Since Aug 22, there have been several new COVID-19 clusters in dormitories that were previously cleared of the disease.

New clusters have also been identified at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Homestay Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge, Toh Guan Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II, Westlite Toh Guan and Blue Stars Dormitory.

All foreign workers dormitories were declared cleared of COVID-19 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Aug 19, including standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories serving as isolation or quarantine facilities.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said last week that new COVID-19 cases found at dormitories were the result of routine testing.

Workers who are staying in dormitories and those in the construction, marine and process sectors, as well as those going into the work sites, are required to undergo rostered routine testing every 14 days.

Employers must also make sure that their workers have completed a COVID-19 swab test in the past 14 days by Saturday, said the authorities. Those who have not done so will not be allowed to return to work.

