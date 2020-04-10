Singapore reports another COVID-19 death, 198 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported another death linked to COVID-19 and 198 new cases on Friday (Apr 10), taking the total number of cases to 2,108.



An 86-year-old Singapore woman ​died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on the night of Apr 9, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

"She was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Apr 1, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on the same day. NCID has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them," said MOH, identifying her as Case 987 from the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home cluster.



In total, seven people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. This is not including the 32-year-old Indian national whose death was reported on Wednesday. The man died before test results confirmed that he had COVID-19. MOH said that it is investigating the cause of death.



THREE NEW CLUSTERS

Of the new cases, 98 cases are linked to known clusters while 29 are linked to other cases. The remaining 71 cases are currently unlinked, pending contact tracing. There were no reported imported cases.

"Among the linked cases, 79 cases were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories and 48 were linked to non-dormitory clusters or other cases MOH said in its daily update.



MOH also announced three new clusters - a dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue, a renovation site at the National University Hospital (NUH) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building at 10 Kallang Road.



Four cases confirmed earlier have been linked to the Sungei Kadut cluster, while a total of five cases have been linked to the cluster at the ICA building.

The cluster at a renovation site at NUH comprises 14 cases.



A total of 32 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 492 have fully recovered, MOH said.



CASES FROM PUBLIC HEALTHCARE SECTOR

MOH also reported three more cases from the public healthcare sector.



Cases 1842 and 1962 are both 26-year-old Singaporean women who have no recent travel history to affected countries or regions, and are close contacts.

Case 1842 reported onset of symptoms on Apr 8, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Apr 9. Case 1962 reported onset of symptoms on Apr 7, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 10.

Both cases, who are warded at NCID, are doctors at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Prior to hospital admission, they had gone to work but only had transient contact with patients.



The third case, referred to as Case 1943, is a 35-year-old Singaporean woman who has no recent travel history to affected countries or regions. She reported onset of symptoms on Apr 4, and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Apr 9. She is currently warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

She is employed as a Patient Service Associate at Hougang Polyclinic but had not gone to work since onset of symptoms.

INCREASE IN CASES AT FOREIGN WORKER DORMITORIES

Singapore has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases at foreign worker dormitories recently.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday said that Singapore will do its best to take care of the needs of foreign workers here amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in foreign worker dormitories has surged in recent days, with clusters emerging in nine dormitories so far.

"We are paying close attention to the welfare of the foreign workers. They came to Singapore to work hard for a living, and provide for their families back home. They have played an important part building our HDB flats, Changi Airport, MRT lines," said Mr Lee in a speech posted on Facebook.



He added that authorities have worked with employers to make sure that the workers will be paid their salaries and can remit money home.

Mr Lee also appealed to older Singaporeans to stay at home for their own safety during the "circuit breaker" period.

The elderly are more vulnerable to COVID-19. It is a “serious matter” if they contract the disease and the "chances of dying are much higher", Mr Lee said in a video posted on his Facebook page.



