12 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 5 linked to Changi General Hospital cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Sunday (Jun 27), including one with no links to previous cases.

Of the 11 community infections linked to previous cases, 10 had already been placed in quarantine and one was detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The sole unlinked COVID-19 case was a 37-year-old man who works as a bunk surveyor at GW Marine.

Identified as case 64483, he was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 24 as part of rostered routine testing and his pooled test result came back positive the next day.



The man was administered an individual test on Jun 26 and his test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection. His earlier test from rostered routine testing, the last being on Jun 21, were all negative for COVID-19 infection.

The man received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 20 and his second dose on Feb 10.

FIVE CASES LINKED TO CHANGI GENERAL HOSPITAL CLUSTER

Five of the COVID-19 community cases reported on Sunday were linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital (CGH), bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 10.

Four of the new cases had already been quarantined and one was detected through surveillance.

Two of the quarantined cases were a 58-year-old woman who is a homemaker and a 16-year-old student from Republic Polytechnic. Both were family members and household contacts of previously reported cases.



The student was last on campus on Jun 1 and had received her first dose of the vaccine on Jun 16. The 58-year-old woman had received her first dose of the vaccine on Jun 2.

Two of the other cases, a 62-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were porters who worked at CGH and National University Hospital respectively.

The man was a workplace contact of the five porters who worked at CGH. The woman was a household contact and family member of the 58-year-old woman and a porter who worked at CGH.



The last case was a 69-year-old woman who works as a healthcare assistant at CGH. She was last at work on Jun 21 and developed body aches on Jun 24. She sought medical treatment at a polyclinic on the same day but was not tested for COVID-19.



The woman later developed a fever and sore throat on the evening on Jun 25 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic, where she was referred for a COVID-19 test. She sought medical treatment at CGH on Jun 26 and was tested for COVID-19. Her test came back positive on the same day.

Her earlier tests from rostered routine testing were all negative for COVID-19 infection.

She received her first dose of the vaccine on Jun 23. ​​​​​​​



115 BUKIT MERAH VIEW MARKET & FOOD CENTRE CLUSTER

Two more cases were linked to the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre - a 30-year-old woman who works as an executive at the Central Provident Fund Board and a 12-year-old student at Zhangde Primary School.



The woman was last at work on Jun 23 and was placed on quarantine on Jun 25 after she was identified as a family member and household contact of a previously reported case.

The 12-year-old student was last in school on May 18. She was a household contact and family member of a previously reported case and was placed on quarantine on Jun 24.

She was tested for COVID-19 on the same day and her test result came back positive on Jun 26. The student received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jun 10.

105 HENDERSON CRESCENT CLUSTER

One case was linked to the cluster at 105 Henderson Crescent, an 82-year-old woman who is a retiree.

She developed a cough and runny nose on Jun 21 but did not seek medical attention. She was identified as a household contact of a previously reported case and was placed on quarantine on Jun 26. The woman was tested for COVID-19 on the same day and her test result came back positive on Jun 27.

PRIVATE-HIRE DRIVER FOR GRAB LINKED TO CASE 64394 CLUSTER

Another COVID-19 community case was a 58-year-old man who works as a private-hire driver for Grab. The man is linked to the case 64394 cluster, an 81-year-old man who is a retiree.



He was a close contact of another reported case and was laced on quarantine on Jun 24. He was tested during quarantine and his test result came back positive. The man had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

TWO CASES LINKED TO CASE 64444 CLUSTER

Two more cases were linked to the case 64444 involving an equipment specialist who works at Singapore General Hospital.

One was a 74-year-old retiree and the other was an 83-year-old man who works as a cleaner at Seacare Environment. Both were household contacts and family members of case 64444.

Both cases received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Mar 26.

COMMUNITY SURVEILLANCE TESTING AT HENDERSON CRESCENT AND LENGKOK BAHRU



MOH will conduct mandatory COVID-19 testing for all residents of 103 Henderson Crescent after four COVID-19 cases were detected in three households in the block.

The tests will be conducted at the pavilion at 104B Henderson Crescent on Jun 28 and Jun 29 between 9am and 4pm.



Voluntary testing will also be conducted for visitors and those who interacted with the residents of 103 Henderson Crescent between Jun 7 and Jun 26.

Testing is by appointment only and will be conducted at designated Regional Screening Centres on Jun 28 and Jun 29, and at the pavilion at 104B Henderson Crescent on Jun 29. This will be done between 9am and 4pm.



Mandatory testing will also be conducted for residents, owners and staff of the shops at Blocks 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru, after COVID-19 viral fragments were found in wastewater samples. The testing will be done at the void deck of Block 53 Lengkok Bahru on Jun 28 and Jun 29 between 9am and 4pm.



Voluntary testing will also be conducted for visitors and those who interacted with the residents, owners as well as staff of the shops at the affected blocks between Jun 12 and Jun 26.

Testing is by appointment only and will be conducted at designated Regional Screening Centres on Jun 28 and Jun 29, and at the void deck of Block 53 on Jun 30.

Testing is optional for those who tested negative for COVID-19 infection from Jun 23 onwards.



Appointments can be made via go.gov.sg/55-57-lb-covid-19-testing and go.gov.sg/103-hc-covid-19-testing

There were also two imported cases on Sunday, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, one is a returning Singaporean or permanent resident.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.











As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,544 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.



