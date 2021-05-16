38 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than a year

Seven of the 38 community cases have tested "preliminarily positive" for the B1617 variant, which was first detected in India.

SINGAPORE: Seven cases that tested "preliminarily positive" for the B1617 variant from India were among the 38 community COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (May 16), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the highest number of community cases reported since Apr 14, 2020, when 40 community infections were reported. Singapore's "circuit breaker" started on Apr 7, 2020.



Twenty-one of the new community cases are linked to previous infections, and the remaining 17 are unlinked. Of the new community cases, 13 people were placed in quarantine earlier, said the ministry.



B1617 VARIANT

Six of the cases that tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant, that was first detected in India, were unlinked cases.

They are: A 54-year-old Malaysian woman who works at Sms Infocomm (Singapore), a 55-year-old Singaporean man who works as a driver at KEN Express Services, a 52-year-old permanent resident who works as a Certis Cisco auxiliary police officer at the Bank of China in Westgate, and a Malaysian woman who is unemployed.

Also among the unlinked cases that tested preliminarily positive for the variant are a 34-year-old Singaporean man who works at ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and a 29-year-old Singaporean man who works as a digital web designer.



The linked case that test preliminarily positive for the variant is a Filipino man who works as a sales representative at JR Life Sciences and had visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 4. He is among the six new cases linked to the cluster there.

LEARNING POINT CENTRE CLUSTER

Nine new cases were linked to the cluster at the Learning Point centre. Among them are four students aged eight to nine years old.

Two of the students are from Kong Hwa School, one is from Yu Neng Primary School, and the remaining one is from St Margaret's Primary School.

All four had attended classes at the tuition centre in Parkway Centre that were taught by a 50-year-old tutor, who was the first detected case in the cluster. They were placed in quarantine on May 13 before testing positive for COVID-19.



The remaining five new cases in the cluster are family members and household contacts of previous cases.

The Learning Point cluster now has 18 confirmed cases.



The remaining community cases reported on Sunday include a Singapore Polytechnic student, two dealers at Marina Bay Sands Casino and a nurse at Raffles Hospital, among others.



MOH has also identified two new clusters - one linked to a cook at the Wok Hey outlet at White Sands mall and another to Changi Prison Complex.



A total of 11 cases reported on Sunday were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. Five are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.













FULL HOME-BASED LEARNING FROM MAY 19

Primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges, will move to full home-based learning starting on Wednesday until the end of term, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced on Sunday.

The move, which will also apply to special education schools, comes after several primary school students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.



Pre-schools and student care centres will remain open to support families who need these services, Mr Chan said.



Institutes of higher learning will reduce attendance on campus by converting more classes online where possible, except for essential in-person sessions like labs, practicals and final-year projects, he added.



All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes should move activities online until the end of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), said the Ministry of Education.

TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS KICK IN

Tighter restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community kicked in on Sunday and will last until Jun 13.

Under the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) rules, group gatherings are capped at two, down from five previously. Households are allowed to receive only two distinct visitors a day. The previous limit was five.

Other measures that were introduced included a suspension of dining-in at food outlets, while working from home will again be the default for workplaces.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday said that family members who live together can go out as a group of more than two people for "essential activities". These activities include going to school or attending medical appointments, he said.

Taxis and private-hire cars can carry only up to two passengers during this period, the Land Transport Authority said on Sunday.

The restriction does not apply to passengers from the same household. For example, a parent can travel with his or her two children if they live together, LTA said.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,585 COVID-19 cases.

