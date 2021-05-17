21 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Twenty-one COVID-19 community cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (May 17), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Ten cases were linked to previous infections, while 11 had no links to other cases.

Six of the 21 cases had been placed on quarantine earlier, the ministry said in its preliminary update.

There were also seven imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Of these, two are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Including the imported cases, Singapore reported a total of 28 infections. No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, MOH said.

In a press conference held by the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force on Sunday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said further monitoring is needed to decide if Singapore should re-enter the "circuit breaker" mode.

The first circuit breaker was put in place on Apr 7 and lasted more than two months. During this period, residents were barred from leaving their home except for essential activities such as medical appointments and shopping for groceries, and most businesses were ordered to shut down.

Last week, following a steady rise in community cases, the Government reduced social gatherings to a maximum of two people and imposed a two-visitor limit a day for households. Dining in at restaurants has also been banned until Jun 13.



All primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges and Millennia Institute, will also shift to full home-based learning from May 19 until the end of the term on May 28.



The decision comes after several primary school students tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, with most of the infections linked to tuition centres.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,613 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

