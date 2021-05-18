27 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: A total of 27 COVID-19 community cases were reported as of noon on Tuesday (May 18), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Sixteen were linked to previous cases and 11 were unlinked.

Fourteen of the 27 new cases had been placed on quarantine earlier, said MOH in its preliminary daily update.



There were also 11 imported cases who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, six are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents, said the ministry.

Including the imported infections, Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, MOH said.

On Monday, MOH advised members of the public who visited White Sands shopping mall from May 2 to May 11 to take a swab test after COVID-19 cases visited the mall during their infectious period.

The swab test will be free and is intended to “pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission”, said the ministry.

White Sands has been listed 14 times as of Sunday on the Health Ministry’s list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

Singapore is studying if it should change its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to extend the time between vaccine shots to allow more people to get protection from a first dose, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday.

Following the minister's comment, some experts told CNA that people can “quite safely wait a little longer” for their second jab, given that the first jab already offers good protection against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,651 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.

