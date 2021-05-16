38 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, highest in more than a year

SINGAPORE: Thirty-eight community cases were among 49 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Sunday (May 16), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the highest number of community cases reported since Apr 14, 2020, when 40 community infections were reported. Singapore's "circuit breaker" started on Apr 7, 2020.



Twenty of the new community cases reported on Sunday are linked to previous infections, and the remaining 18 are unlinked.

Of the new community cases, 13 people were placed in quarantine earlier, said the ministry in its preliminary daily update.



A total of 11 cases reported on Sunday were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. Five are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, MOH said.







TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS KICK IN

Tighter restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the community kicked in on Sunday and will last until Jun 13.

Under the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) rules, group gatherings are capped at two, down from five previously. Households are allowed to receive only two distinct visitors a day. The previous limit was five.

Other measures that were introduced included a suspension of dining-in at food outlets, while working from home will again be the default for workplaces.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday said that family members who live together can go out as a group of more than two people for "essential activities". These activities include going to school or attending medical appointments, he said.

Taxis and private-hire cars can carry only up to two passengers during this period, the Land Transport Authority said on Sunday.

The restriction does not apply to passengers from the same household. For example, a parent can travel with his or her two children if they live together, LTA said.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,585 COVID-19 cases.

