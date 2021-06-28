4 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, all linked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Monday (Jun 28), all of which were linked to previous cases.

All had already been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also five imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, two are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Monday's total is the lowest since Jun 9, when four cases were reported. The number of new community cases is also the lowest since Jun 11, when there were three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.







BENEFITS OF MRNA COVID-19 VACCINES OUTWEIGH RISKS: COMMITTEE



The benefits of receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of vaccination, said Singapore’s expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday.

Advertisement

The committee’s comments were in response to an open letter circulating on social media that was attributed to a group of doctors, including one cardiologist, calling for a halt in the COVID-19 vaccinations of Singapore’s youth, following reports of the US Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention’s investigations into the death of a 13-year-old male after being vaccinated with the second dose of an mRNA vaccine.



The Government-appointed committee had earlier this month highlighted the possibility that the second dose of the mRNA vaccines may be associated with a small risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in young men.

"Data on myocarditis and pericarditis has not changed since, and the Expert Committee’s assessment remains the same," the committee said on Sunday.



As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,553 COVID-19 cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram