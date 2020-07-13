322 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 11 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 322 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Jul 13), including 11 in the community and five imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

The community cases comprise two Singaporeans or permanent residents and nine work pass holders.

The five imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said MOH.



Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 46,283.

The vast majority of the daily cases still involve work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.



"The higher number of cases today is mainly due to fewer tests being conducted by the COVID-19 testing laboratories over the public holiday and weekend on Jul 10 and Jul 11, with the backlog of samples being cleared from Jul 12," said MOH.

"The number of cases reported for Jul 9 and before were not affected."



The ministry added that it will announce more details on the new cases on Monday night.







Singapore entered Phase 2 of its reopening on Jun 19, with the gradual resumption of operations by more businesses.



Starting Monday, cinemas are allowed to reopen, but are limited to up to 50 patrons in each cinema hall. Patrons must also wear a face mask in the cinema hall and observe the 1m safe distancing requirement, except for groups of up to five who are friends or family.

On Sunday, MOH added more locations, including several shopping malls, to its list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

These include Causeway Point, Jurong Point and Rivervale Mall, as well as a Western Union outlet at 301 Ubi Avenue 1.

