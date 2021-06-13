10 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, 2 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Sunday (Jun 13), including two unlinked infections.

Eight were linked to previous cases, with five already in quarantine and three detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), in its daily preliminary update.



There were also three imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Two are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.



PHASED EASING OF COVID-19 CURBS FROM JUN 14

Singapore will move to Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) in two steps from Monday after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases, said MOH on Jun 10.



The limit on group sizes for social gatherings will be increased from two to five people from Monday. Similarly, five distinct visitors per household daily will be allowed.



More restrictions will be eased in the second step from Jun 21, when dining in can resume if the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the coming weeks.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported 62,276 COVID-19 cases.



