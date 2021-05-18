27 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 4 new clusters identified

SINGAPORE: A total of 27 COVID-19 community cases were reported as of noon on Tuesday (May 18), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Sixteen were linked to previous cases and 11 were unlinked. Fourteen of the 27 new cases had been placed on quarantine earlier, said MOH.



Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also 11 imported cases that were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Including the imported infections, Singapore reported a total of 38 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.



3 CASES TEST "PRELIMINARILY POSITIVE" FOR B1617 VARIANT

Three community cases have tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant. One of them, a 57-year-old who works at the Ministry of Home Affairs, is currently unlinked. She received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other two cases are household contacts of previously confirmed cases. They are a 36-year-old Malaysian national who works at Toast and Curry Sentosa and a 59-year-old Singaporean who works as a financial planner at Great Eastern.



UNLINKED CASES INCLUDE FOOD DELIVERY RIDER

The other unlinked cases reported on Tuesday include a 46-year-old Singaporean who is an investment banker at DBS at Marina Bay Financial Tower, a 95-year-old retiree and a 39-year-old Singaporean who works at Corner Stone Global Partners.

There is also a 35-year-old Malaysian who is a kitchen crew member at Kota Zheng Zong Bak Kut Teh (Serangoon Gardens), a 31-year-old Singaporean who works at Courts (Funan) and a 51-year-old Singaporean clinic assistant at Dorothy’s Baby & Child Clinic who was fully vaccinated.



Advertisement

The remaining unlinked cases include a 43-year-old Chinese national who works at Jin Tai Tong Food Industries, a 26-year-old Malaysian who works as a logistics officer at DCSS Technology, a 38-year-old Singaporean who works as an analyst at HSBC, and a 40-year-old Singaporean who works as a vending machine loader at Warburg as well as a food delivery rider for Deliveroo and Grab.

CHANGI AIRPORT TERMINAL 3 CLUSTER

Including the Malaysian national who works at Toast and Curry Sentosa who tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant, a total of three cases have been added to the cluster at Changi Airport.

The other two cases are a 26-year-old Singaporean who is an IT engineer at Accenture and a 27-year-old Malaysian who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services as a cleaner at Robinson 77. Both of them are household contacts or close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

This cluster now has a total of 87 cases.

LEARNING POINT CLUSTER GROWS FURTHER

Four more cases have been linked to the Learning Point tuition centre cluster, bringing the total number of infections to 24.

Two are students. The first is a seven-year-old Singaporean from Catholic High School who attended classes at Learning Point in Parkway Centre while the other is a seven-year-old Singaporean student at CHIJ (Katong) Primary School who also attends student care at Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel.

The remaining cases are household contacts of previously confirmed infections. They are a 37-year-old permanent resident and a 43-year-old Singaporean works as an executive at Zespri Hub.

FOUR NEW CLUSTERS IDENTIFIED

Two cases have been linked to a previously confirmed case - a 64-year-old permanent resident who is currently unemployed- forming a new cluster. They are a seven-year-old Malaysian who is a student at Yuhua Primary School and a 36-year-old Malaysian who is a cook at Spring Court Restaurant.



The second new cluster is linked to a 35-year-old Portugese national who had earlier been confirmed as a COVID-19 case. The woman works as a sales personnel at Sanofi-Aventis. The two cases linked to her are a 40-year-old Philippine national who is a foreign domestic worker and a two-year-old Singaporean who is a student at My First Skool (Westgate).

Another cluster was formed in connection with a previous case, a 32-year-old Singaporean who works as an IT engineer at AbbVie Operations Singapore. The new case linked to this cluster - a 57-year-old Singaporean retiree - had already been quarantined.

The fourth cluster is also connected to a previously confirmed case, a 53-year-old male Singaporean who works as a personal chauffeur. An 18-year-old Singaporean who is a student at ITE College Central has been linked to him.

OTHER LINKED CASES

The remaining linked cases are household contacts or close contacts of previously confirmed infections.

They include a 21-year-old permanent resident who works at The Goodburger Food Truck, a 39-year-old Singaporean who works as a bank officer at Mizuho Bank, as well as the Great Eastern employee who tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.



5 PATIENTS IN ICU



Eleven more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing Singapore's total recoveries to 61,134.

There are 220 cases still in hospital. Most of them are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. This is the highest number of patients in the ICU in more than 11 months.



Another 266 are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.













As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,651 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram