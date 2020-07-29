Singapore reports 334 new COVID-19 cases, 3 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 334 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Jul 29), with three infections in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 51,531.

Among the community infections, there are two Singaporeans or permanent residents and one work pass holder.

There are also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining cases reported on Wednesday are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.







According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) earlier on Wednesday, Singapore's overall unemployment rate rose in the second quarter to its highest level in more than a decade, as retrenchments more than doubled and total employment declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The overall unemployment rate rose to 2.9 per cent from 2.4 per cent in the preceding quarter, while total employment (excluding foreign domestic workers) plunged more than four-fold.

On Monday, President Halimah Yacob said that while the COVID-19 situation in Singapore has stabilised, the crisis is far from over.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 640,000 people worldwide, is the "crisis of a generation" and could set Singapore back for many years, Madam Halimah said.

