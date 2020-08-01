IKEA Alexandra, Wisma Atria burger joint among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: IKEA Alexandra and a Omakase Burger at Wisma Atria were among the new locations added on Saturday (Aug 1) to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

COVID-19 cases had also visited Ananas Cafe in Choa Chu Kang, a Giant supermarket at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang, as well as CT Hub in Kallang, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update.



The new places added to the list on Saturday are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 307 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the national total to 52,512.



The new infections include one in the community, a 26-year-old Singaporean woman whose case is currently unlinked.

Five imported cases were also reported, including a one-year-old boy who had returned from India.



The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories.



