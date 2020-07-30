Hillion Mall, Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period

SINGAPORE: Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub and the Hillion Mall connected to it were among the new locations added on Thursday (Jul 30) to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

Four outlets within the shopping mall – My Briyani House, McDonald’s, Watsons and FairPrice – were added to the list, according to the Ministry of Health's daily update.

Also on the list is the Mr Teh Tarik deli at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, which is linked to Hillion Mall.

The transport hub has been designated as a COVID-19 cluster, with eight cases linked to it so far.

They include four new community cases reported on Thursday - a Singaporean and three work permit holders from Malaysia.

The other locations added to the list include Causeway Point mall in Woodlands, Al-Sahira Restaurant in Jalan Sultan and retail outlet myCK at Tampines Street 44.

The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 278 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the nation’s total to 51,809.

In addition to the four community cases, four imported cases were also reported – three work pass holders and one work permit holder.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories.

