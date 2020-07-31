Outlets in Bugis Junction, 2 other restaurants among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Two outlets in Bugis Junction mall and two restaurants were among the new locations added on Friday (Jul 31) to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

COVID-19 cases had visited Bugis Junction's Adidas store and KFC outlet, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update.

Also added to the list were Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh at Rangoon Road and Al-Sahira Restaurant at Jalan Sultan.

Al-Sahira Restaurant also appeared on the previous day's list, having been visited on Jul 17.

The new places added on Friday are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 396 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, bringing the national total to 52,205.



This includes three cases in the community, consisting of a work pass holder, a work permit holder and a short-term pass holder.

Three imported cases were also reported, including a 6-year-old Singaporean girl, a permanent resident and a dependant's pass holder.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories.



