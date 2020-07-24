Hillion Mall, JEM among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period

SINGAPORE: Two shopping malls and two food and beverage outlets were among the new locations added on Friday (Jul 24) to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

The locations include Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang, JEM in Jurong East, Fu Chan Food Paradise in Jurong and Gandhi Restaurant on Chander Road, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Hillion Mall appeared on the list twice – having been visited once on Jul 10 and once on Jul 14. The Jul 10 visit involved the My Briyani House outlet in the mall.

MOH on Friday also reported a new COVID-19 cluster at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, which is linked to Hillion Mall.



The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 277 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national total to 49,375.

There were three community cases, all work permit holders.

There were also two imported cases, both dependant’s pass holders who had returned to Singapore from India on Jul 12. They were put on stay-home notice upon arrival and were tested for COVID-19 while serving this notice.

The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

