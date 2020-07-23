VivoCity FairPrice Xtra, Raffles City Market Place among 15 places added to list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Two well-known supermarkets, a SAFRA branch and a community club are among the new locations added to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

The locations include FairPrice Xtra at VivoCity, Raffles City Market Place, SAFRA Yishun and the Sembawang Community Club, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on Thursday (Jul 23).

Also added to the list are several malls and F&B outlets, including West Mall, the Streats restaurant at Bukit Panjang Plaza, Seah Im Food Centre, two more locations at VivoCity, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sub-branch at Jurong East and Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant at Golden Mile Complex.

A restaurant at Golden Mile Junction and West Mall in Bukit Batok were among the new entries on the list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases in their infectious period. (Images: Screengrabs from Google Maps)

The full list of locations are below:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.



It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 354 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 49,098.

Eight of the new cases are community infections, involving four Singaporeans and four work pass holders.

There were also five imported cases - two permanent residents, two work pass holders and one dependant's pass holder - who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



The remaining cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

