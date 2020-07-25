Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park, minimart in Geylang among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park and a minimart in Geylang were among the new locations added on Saturday (Jul 25) to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park, a hotel located at 16 Ah Hood Road, and B&S Mini Mart at 310 Geylang Road were the two new locations added, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Ramada Singapore appeared on the list five times - on Jul 12, Jul 14, Jul 18, Jul 19 and Jul 20.

The new locations are as follows:

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 513 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 49,888.

Of the new cases, two cases were in the community, both work pass holders.

There are also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The remaining new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

