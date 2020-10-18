NEX, Parkway Parade and National Museum of Singapore visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: NEX and Parkway Parade shopping malls as well as National Museum of Singapore were among the new locations added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Oct 18).

Moments' cafe at 326 Serangoon Avenue 3 was also added to the list.

The food outlet, as well as Ya Kun Family Cafe at Parkway Parade and the National Museum of Singapore were visited on Oct 5, while Aburi-EN restaurant at NEX shopping mall was visited on Oct 7.

The specific timings are:

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, anyone who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or at the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Singapore reported 7 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including one in the community and five imported cases.



