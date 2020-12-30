Marina Bay Sands, Orchard Gateway and Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre among places visited by COVID-19 community cases

SINGAPORE: Three shopping malls, several restaurants, a Clementi supermarket and the Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre were on Wednesday (Dec 30) added to the Health Ministry's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.



This follows the community case reported in Singapore on Monday, which was the first here since Dec 21.

The three malls are Orchard Gateway, Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Tanjong Pagar Centre.



The Vision Lab Eyewear outlet at Tanjong Pagar Centre was visited on Dec 22 while the Supply & Demand restaurant at Orchard Gateway and Books Kinokuniya at Takashimaya were visited on Dec 25.



Also on the list are four eateries around Singapore: The Windsor Arms at the British Club was visited on Dec 21; Renku Bar & Lounge at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 23; the East Coast outlet of Picotin on Dec 24; and HoHo Korean Restaurant in Clementi on Dec 26.

Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre appears twice on the list, having been visited on Dec 26 and Dec 28.



The remaining two new locations are the Mega industrial complex at Woodlands Close, which was visited on Dec 25, and Grindelwald Supermarket in Clementi, visited on Dec 26.

A total of 10 locations were added to the list.

The full list of locations is as follows:

(Table: Ministry of Health)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the ministry said.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," added MOH.

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App or SingPass Mobile, or online to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records, said the ministry.

It added that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.



Singapore reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 58,569.

