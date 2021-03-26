Police warn of new scam circulating on messaging platforms

SINGAPORE: A new scam trend is circulating on messaging platforms, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) warned on Friday (Mar 26).

In the new trend, scammers would send an image of a woman to recipients via unsolicited text messages.

The sender would claim to have changed her mobile phone number, and express concern over the well-being of the recipient amidst the current COVID-19 situation.

The message would also instruct the recipient to reply to a different WhatsApp number to continue the conversation.

In images provided by the SPF, the sender's number had a "+62" prefix, while the WhatsApp number that recipients were asked to reply to had a "+852" prefix.

"The police believe that the scammers intend to phish for information or request for a transfer of funds subsequently," said SPF.

Members of the public are advised to block the senders of such unsolicited text messages and report their phone numbers to messaging platforms through the in-app reporting channel.

The police also advised members of the public to adopt the following precautionary measures:

Ignore the message and do not engage with the scammers

Exercise caution when befriending strangers online

Never send money to people whom you do not know or have not met in person before

Do not click on suspicious URL links provided. When in doubt, always verify the authenticity of the information with the official website or alternative sources

Never share your bank account login credentials with anyone. Your personal bank account is for your own usage and you are responsible for all transactions made through your bank account.

Members of the public with information related to such crimes, or those who are unsure if a message is a scam, can contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.