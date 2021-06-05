13 new COVID-19 community infections in Singapore, all linked to earlier cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Saturday (Jun 5).

All of the community infections were linked to previous cases and were already placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



There were also five imported infections, taking the daily case count on Saturday to 18.

The imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three of them are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.









No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.



Details of the new cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.











Amid an ongoing vaccination drive, MOH said earlier this week that individuals who are allergic to, or were previously rejected from taking the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, will be reimbursed by the Government if they decide to opt for the Sinovac COVID-19 jab at private clinics.



There are about 34,000 such individuals, said MOH on Friday. Around 20 private clinics across Singapore will be selected to be licensed providers of the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route.



As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,176 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities from the disease.

