COVID-19: New training and education programme to improve safe living measures at dormitories

SINGAPORE: A new training and education programme for migrant workers and dormitory operators was launched on Wednesday (Oct 21), aimed at strengthening safe living measures at the quarters.

The Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) programme, developed jointly by the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement Group and the Ministry of Health aims to address the knowledge and behavioural gaps of the workers, dormitory operators and their staff members, an MOM press release said.

The ministry said the programme will help to “achieve a more sustainable and resilient level of protection against future public health risks” on top of the safe living and distancing measures already implemented at the dormitories.

The programme will teach dormitory operators and their employees how to put in place good management systems and maximise the compliance of the measures, as well as what corrective actions to take if there are lapses, it added. They will be provided with online training materials and a checklist for self-assessments.

The workers living in the dormitories will have access to educational materials - such as infographics, posters and quizzes - in their native languages and on the FWMOMCare app.

Additionally, the Forward Assurance and Support Teams - groups of officers from the army, police and MOM that work with operators to run the dormitory under COVID-19 rules - will be trained to conduct regular audits to ensure dormitories and residents comply with the IPC measures.

MOM said the programme was developed after consultation with infectious diseases experts, as well as interviewing and observing migrant workers’ personal hygiene and social behaviours.

