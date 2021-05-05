Newton Food Centre, Velocity@Novena Square among places visited by COVID-19 cases linked to TTSH cluster

SINGAPORE: Newton Food Centre and a restaurant at Velocity@Novena Square were added to a list of locations visited by COVID-19 cases linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster during their likely infectious period.

Huluruk Myeon House at Velocity@Novena Square was visited on Apr 26 while Newton Food Centre was visited on Apr 28.

Sheng Siong Supermarket at 233 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Collin's at Jubilee Square were also visited by cases linked to the TTSH cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (May 4).

Other locations patronised by COVID-19 community cases not linked to the TTSH cluster were Mustafa Centre and Haniffa along Dunlop Street.



The new locations that were added to the list are as follows:

Public places marked with an asterisk were visited by COVID-19 cases linked to the TTSH cluster, MOH said.

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore on Tuesday reported five community cases were among 17 new COVID-19 infections.

All the new community cases are linked to the TTSH cluster and were detected from the proactive testing of patients, visitors and hospital employees or their close contacts.



