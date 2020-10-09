Night clinics introduced at 3 regional medical centres for migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Night clinics have been introduced at three regional medical centres to facilitate "even better access" to medical services for migrant workers in Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Oct 9).



These night clinics were introduced by the Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group in MOM on Oct 1 and operate from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, in addition to their regular day-time operating hours.



The night clinics are at Space@Tuas Recreation Centre, Cochrane Recreation Centre and Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre.

Employers and dormitory operators can make a booking through the managing agent in charge of the dormitory’s region, who will then arrange transport for them to the night clinics. For workers residing in the community, employers should arrange transportation on behalf of their worker.



Healthcare workers provide assistance at a regional medical centre. (Photo: Singapore Ministry of Manpower)

Since Aug 28, the health needs of migrant workers have been served through a network of 13 regional and on-site medical centres, complemented by mobile clinical teams and telemedicine via the FWMOMCare app.



MOM said the 13 regional and on-site medical centres have a “comparative level of care” to outpatient services provided by general practitioners, including simple acute and chronic care management, as well as mental health care.



Telemedicine is also available at all hours and mobile clinical teams will be activated in the event of an emerging cluster.



“Through these efforts, the ACE Group hopes to encourage migrant workers to maintain the correct health-seeking behaviour, and to seek medical attention if they need to. The ACE Group will evaluate the response to the night clinics and assess if they should be continued or expanded,” said MOM.



View of a medical centre at Cochrane Recreation Centre. (Photo: Singapore Ministry of Manpower)

MOM said that continued vigilance is critical and migrant workers should not return to work if they feel unwell.

"Instead, they should seek medical attention immediately at one of the medical centres or through telemedicine and abide by safe management measures," said the ministry.



