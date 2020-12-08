5 things to know before visiting bars under COVID-19 nightlife pilot

SINGAPORE: Three bars will be allowed to reopen for two months from Tuesday (Dec 8) under a small-scale pilot for the nightlife industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are Bar Kiharu at Orchard Plaza, Bell Bar at Cuppage Plaza and Skinny’s Lounge in Boat Quay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These outlets must comply with COVID-19 safe management measures set out for the nightlife industry at all times, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a joint statement.

Enforcement agencies will monitor these outlets and their customers, and enforcement actions will be taken should any of these guidelines be breached, added the authorities.

Here’s what to know before you go:

1. NO MIXING, INTERMINGLING BETWEEN GROUPS



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who head to a pub or bar together may only do so in a group of not more than five people. Groups must also ensure that they are 1m apart from each other, inclusive of tables and seats.

Refrain from being friendly – different groups are prohibited from mixing or intermingling, and there should be no change of group members either.

2. KEEP YOUR MASKS ON

Advertisement

Face masks should be worn at all times unless eating and drinking. Patrons are reminded to put their masks back on immediately after dining. There should also be no sale, serving or consumption of liquor within the outlet past 10.30pm.



3. NO LIVE MUSIC, DANCING OR KARAOKE

Keep those dancing shoes at home for now – public entertainment activities such as dancing, darts, billiards, pool or karaoke are still not allowed at bars and pubs. There will be no live music, radio broadcasts or television and video screenings either. Only recorded music is permitted and it must not be louder than 60 decibels.

4. NO HOSTESSING, PROLONGED INTERACTIONS WITH STAFF MEMBERS



In order to reduce social interaction, pub and bar visitors or workers should not provide or condone hostessing services. These include providing companionship to customers through the consumption of drinks or conversation.

Interactions between staff members and customers should also not be longer than “ordinarily necessary” when performing services such as serving food and drinks or accepting payment.

5. SMILE - YOU'LL BE ON CAMERA



The pubs and bars participating in this pilot must have closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) deployed and activated at all times. Recordings must be stored for at least 28 days and a sign indicating that the premises are under surveillance should be displayed at a prominent location.

Make sure to bring along your TraceTogether token or install the application on your mobile phone as these nightlife outlets must implement TraceTogether-only SafeEntry.

Customers are also “strongly advised” to not visit more than one nightlife establishment per night, in view of public health considerations associated with COVID-19.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram