5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore; 13th consecutive day with no local infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Nov 23), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

All of the cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

There were no locally transmitted cases for the 13th consecutive day.



Details of the new cases will be announced on Monday night, said the ministry.









POSSIBLE DECEMBER ROLLOUT OF VACCINES IN US, UK

The United States hopes to begin a sweeping programme of COVID-19 vaccinations in early December upon approval by the Food and Drug Administration, the head of the government coronavirus vaccine effort Moncef Slaoui said on Sunday.



FDA vaccine advisers reportedly will meet on Dec 10 to discuss approving vaccines which pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna say are at least 95 per cent effective.



Britain could also give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the US authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported.

Citing government sources, it said British regulators were about to start a formal appraisal of the vaccine, and that the National Health Service had been told to be ready to administer it by Dec 1.



G20 leaders said on Sunday they will "spare no effort" to ensure the fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide, and support poor countries whose economies have been ravaged by the crisis.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.3 million people and infected more than 58 million since the outbreak emerged in China last December.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported 58,165 COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities from the disease.



