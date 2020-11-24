Singapore reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; 2 weeks of no local transmission

SINGAPORE: Eighteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 24), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

All of the cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the highest number of daily cases reported since Nov 11.

Among the imported infections are two Singaporeans and 14 work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore, including 13 foreign domestic workers.

No locally transmitted cases have been reported in Singapore for 14 consecutive days.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night, said the health ministry.

SINGAPOREDISCOVERS VOUCHERS TO BOOST TOURISM INDUSTRY

Singaporeans aged 18 and above will receive S$100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, which can be used for staycations, attraction tickets and tours, the tourism board announced on Monday.

The vouchers can be redeemed from Dec 1 at five online booking partners.

“We know that local consumption will not fully make up for tourism spending," said Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan.

"But we hope that over the next seven months, Singaporeans will use the vouchers to rediscover Singapore, to explore what our hotels, attractions and tours have to offer - and in the process, support jobs, livelihoods and capabilities in our tourism industry.”

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported 58,183 COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities from the disease.

