6 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 community infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported six new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 28), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

This includes one locally transmitted infection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case was detected through the ministry's community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Thursday.

"Her serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection. There are no new cases in the dormitories," said MOH.

The remaining five cases reported on Saturday were imported infections who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More details will be provided on Saturday night, said MOH.







Authorities have been progressively conducting testing for identified community groups such as stallholders, food delivery personnel and cashiers across Singapore. This is part of efforts to "provide a better picture of population prevalence and facilitate the early containment of cryptic cases in the community", said MOH.



Advertisement

On Friday, experts CNA spoke to said there were still community cases lurking about after Singapore reported its first local transmission in two weeks on Thursday.

"Just because we have not seen any reports of cases previously does not mean the coronavirus has been completely eradicated from within Singapore," Dean of Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health Teo Yik Ying told CNA.

"What is more likely, and as reflected in this situation of having a new community case after a stretch with no reports of community transmission, is that the coronavirus is still lurking about in the community."

The 32-year-old Singaporean man who was the first community case in a fortnight had dinner at Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall a few days before he tested positive.

The man dined in with 12 family members who occupied three tables, prompting the restaurant to close on Friday for cleaning and disinfecting.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,205 COVID-19 cases to date.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram