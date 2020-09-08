3 places at Nanyang Technological University visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Three locations at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have been added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Sep 8).

Two of the NTU locations are eateries at the university's North Spine Plaza - the food court there and Paik's Bibim. The third location is also a food establishment, Quad Cafe at the NTU School of Biological Sciences.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Other places in Tuesday's list include Apgujeong Hair Studio at JEM and Vision Exchange at 2 Venture Drive.

Pinnacle@Duxton was also added to the list, while Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre appeared twice.



The new locations are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," it added.

The ministry said there is no need for people to avoid places that have been frequented by COVID-19 cases and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 47 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, including one imported case and none in the community.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram