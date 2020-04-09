COVID-19: NTUC FairPrice urges shoppers to wear face masks

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice has urged its customers to wear face masks while shopping for groceries, said the supermarket operator on Thursday (Apr 9).

"The rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation means that we have to be nimble and adapt promptly to the latest developments," said FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng.



"Wearing a mask complements safe distancing measures, provides some basic protection and also protects others should one be infected but unaware."

In a media release, FairPrice said staff members have already been told to wear masks while working at its supermarkets.

In addition, FairPrice said it will limit the number of customers in each store through additional crowd control measures. It will also deploy staff to remind customers to keep a safe distance from each other and to manage movements in and out of stores.

These latest precautionary measures add to existing ones which include the ceasing of food sampling, as well as more frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces like railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters.



On Tuesday, Singapore initiated a month-long "circuit breaker" to curb the spread of COVID-19.

From Apr 7 to May 4, residents may only leave their homes for a prescribed list of reasons, one of which is to buy food and essentials.



All social gatherings of any size in both private and public spaces are also banned, under a new law passed in Parliament on Tuesday.

This includes private parties or gatherings with families or friends not living together, at home or in public spaces such as Housing Board void decks.



