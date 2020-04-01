NTUC FairPrice closes Finest store at Bedok Mall for cleaning after employee contracts COVID-19

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice Finest at Bedok Mall will be closed for three days starting from Wednesday (Apr 1), after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee has been quarantined and is being monitored by medical personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All employees who work in the Bedok Mall oulet have been put on leave of absence, said NTUC FairPrice in a media release.

"The affected staff works in the backend replenishing stock and has minimal contact with customers," said NTUC FairPrice.

A sign notifying the supermarket's closure is seen at NTUC FairPrice Finest at Bedok Mall. (Photo: Joshua Chong)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The employee was last at work on Mar 25. She was on leave on Mar 26 and visited the doctor on Mar 27 for a fever. The employee has since been on medical leave, added the release.

"FairPrice is extending all the necessary assistance to the affected staff and the employee’s family during this time," it said.

The shutters are down at NTUC FairPrice Finest at Bedok Mall. (Photo: Joshua Chong)

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram